BRIEF-Parsan has been granted investment incentive certificate

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Parsan Makina :

* Said on Wednesday it has been granted investment incentive certificate by Turkey Ministry of Economy, General Directorate of Incentive Practices and Foreign Capital

* Said incentive certificate is for 300,000 axle and axle shafts production line project

* Said Investment incentive certificate brings exemption for customs tariff and VAT, tax reduction, insurance premium for employer and interest support

Source text: bit.ly/1wAV2N6

Further company coverage: