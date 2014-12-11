BRIEF-Parsan has been granted investment incentive certificate

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Parsan Makina :
* Said on Wednesday it has been granted investment incentive certificate by Turkey Ministry of Economy, General Directorate of Incentive Practices and Foreign Capital
* Said incentive certificate is for 300,000 axle and axle shafts production line project
* Said Investment incentive certificate brings exemption for customs tariff and VAT, tax reduction, insurance premium for employer and interest support
