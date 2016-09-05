FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
ProSieben buys majority of online dating group Parship Elite
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 5, 2016 / 6:39 AM / a year ago

ProSieben buys majority of online dating group Parship Elite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 said it was buying a majority stake in German online dating group Parship Elite in a deal valuing the company at 300 million euros ($335 million) to expand its digital portfolio.

"Online matchmaking, which is the most relevant category for Parship Elite Group's business, is the most sustainable segment of the online dating market, growing at an annual rate of 10 percent," Christian Wegner, member of the Executive Board of Digital Ventures & Commerce of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group, said in a statement on Monday.

ProSieben said it was paying 100 million euros for 50 percent plus one share in Parship Elite Group, which operates online platforms Parship and Elite Partner in the German-speaking world. It will also replace loans worth 100 million euros with preferred capital bearing a fixed rate of interest.

The previous owners, Oakley Capital Private Equity II and the existing management, will keep just under 50 percent of shares in the group, ProSieben said.

$1 = 0.8949 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.