RESEARCH ALERT-Psagot raises Partner, Cellcom price targets
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 11, 2012 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

RESEARCH ALERT-Psagot raises Partner, Cellcom price targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Psagot brokerage on Tuesday raised its price target for Partner Communications to 28.5 shekels from 22, saying Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator would benefit from the purchase of a controlling stake by media magnate Haim Saban.

Psagot maintained a “buy” rating for Partner, which was down 1 percent to 23.89 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

Psagot also raised its price target for Israel’s largest mobile phone operator, Cellcom, to 39 shekels from 32 and maintained a “hold” rating.

Shares in Cellcom were up 1.8 percent to 36.3 shekels.

$1 = 3.81 shekels Reporting by Tova Cohen

