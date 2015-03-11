FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Partner Comms Q4 profit slides more than forecast
March 11, 2015 / 7:59 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Partner Comms Q4 profit slides more than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 11 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, reported a larger-than-expected drop in quarterly profit, as fierce competition in the sector continues.

Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, said on Wednesday it earned 24 million shekels ($5.9 million) in the fourth quarter, down 48 percent from a year earlier and below an estimate of 29 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue dipped 2 percent to 1.11 billion shekels, with service revenue down 12 percent but equipment income up 46 percent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

