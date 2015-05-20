FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Partner Comms Q1 profit slides less than forecast
May 20, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Partner Comms Q1 profit slides less than forecast

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 20 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile operator, reported a smaller than expected decline in quarterly net profit, saying “relentless” competition in the sector persisted.

Partner said on Wednesday it earned 25 million shekels ($6.4 million) in the first quarter, down from 52 million year earlier but above an estimate of 20 million shekels in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Revenue slipped 4 percent to 1.054 billion shekels, led by a 13 percent drop in service revenue but partly offset by a 30 percent rise in revenue from equipment sales.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Partner and two incumbent rivals.

Over the past year, Partner has lost 162,000 subscribers, with its customer base falling to 2.774 million.

Partner noted that it is considering using some of its nearly $250 million in cash reserves for early repayments of bank loans and/or the buyback of its publicly traded notes.

$1 = 3.8824 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

