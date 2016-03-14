FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's Partner Comms moves to Q4 loss, revenue drops
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 14, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

Israel's Partner Comms moves to Q4 loss, revenue drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 14 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, swung to a loss in the fourth quarter due to a drop in revenue amid intense competition and a one-time impairment charge.

Israel’s mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep drops in subscribers, revenue and profit at Partner and two incumbent rivals.

Partner said on Monday it lost 65 million shekels ($16.8 million) in the last three months of 2015, compared with a 24 million shekel profit a year earlier.

Excluding the impairment charge related to its fixed-lined operations, which reduced profit by 72 million shekels, partner had net profit of 7 million shekels.

Revenues slipped 9 percent to 1.0 billion shekels.

Analysts on average forecast a net profit 2.75 million shekels on revenue of 1.0 billion shekels.

The company’s subscriber base fell 4 percent to 2.72 million.

“Service revenues in the fourth quarter were negatively affected both by a significant decrease in seasonal roaming revenues, and the continued price erosion due to the fierce competition in the cellular market,” said Ziv Leitman, Partner’s Chief Financial Officer.

Partner cut its final ties with French telecoms group Orange last month after nearly two decades of operating under the name Orange. ($1 = 3.8732 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.