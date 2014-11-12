FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 12, 2014 / 8:51 AM / 3 years ago

Israel's Partner Comms Q3 profit up less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q3 net profit 40 mln shekels vs 46 mln forecast

* Q3 revenue falls 1 pct to 1.1 bln shekels

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit, as the company continues to face fierce competition.

Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, said on Wednesday it earned 40 million shekels ($10.5 million) in the quarter, up from 38 million a year earlier but below an estimate of 46 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It noted that higher income tax expenses partly offset increases in operating profit and lower financing costs. Revenue dipped 1 percent to 1.10 billion shekels, with a drop in service revenue largely offset by higher equipment revenue. Analysts had forecast revenue of 1.08 billion.

1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes

