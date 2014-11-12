UPDATE 1-Israel's Partner Comms Q3 profit up less than forecast

* Q3 net profit 40 mln shekels vs 46 mln forecast

* Q3 revenue falls 1 pct to 1.1 bln shekels

* Maintains 29 pct market share (Adds CFO comment, 4G network, share price, rivals)

JERUSALEM, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Partner Communications , Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter profit, as the company continues to face fierce competition.

Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, said on Wednesday it earned 40 million shekels ($10.5 million) in the quarter, up from 38 million a year earlier but below an estimate of 46 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It said that higher income tax expenses partly offset increases in operating profit and lower financing costs. Revenue dipped 1 percent to 1.10 billion shekels, with a drop in service revenue largely offset by higher equipment revenue. Analysts had forecast revenue of 1.08 billion.

Partner’s shares fell 1.3 percent in Tel Aviv.

Rates for mobile services have more than halved in Israel since the entry of six new providers in 2012, some of which offer unlimited calling plans for as little as $20 a month.

“The intense competition in the cellular market remained unchanged, which was expressed by the continued erosion in cellular service revenues,” Chief Financial Officer Ziv Leitman said.

Chief Executive Haim Romano said Partner was taking various measures to cope with competition and to mitigate its impact.

He said the firm continued to invest in deploying its high-speed 4G network, which will be fully rolled out after the government holds a tender for 4G frequencies next month. At the same time, it plans to enter the television market.

Its subscriber base fell by 20,000 in the quarter to 2.89 million subscribers and its market share held steady from the end of June at about 29 percent.

Rival Pelephone -- a unit of Bezeq Israel Telecom -- posted a 28.6 percent drop in quarterly profit. . Cellcom, Israel’s largest mobile operator, recorded a big jump in profit. (1 US dollar = 3.8052 Israeli shekel) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens)