Israel's Partner Comms Q2 profit up on Orange payout

TEL AVIV, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Israeli mobile operator Partner Communications Wednesday reported a jump in second-quarter profit boosted by a payment from French firm Orange.

Partner reported a profit of 26 million shekels ($7 million) in for April-June quarter, up from 9 million a year earlier. The quarter included income of 54 million shekels from a settlement with Orange.

Partner cut its final ties with Orange earlier this year after nearly two decades of operating under the Orange name.

The Israeli operator received a 90 million euro ($101 million) settlement payment, which is to be recognised on a quarterly basis until the second quarter of 2017.

Partner reported a 14 percent fall in revenue to 897 million shekels, below the 941 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Its subscriber base fell 2 percent to about 2.7 million.

"Competition in the cellular market continued to erode service revenues, however, to a lesser extent than in previous quarters," Chief Financial Officer Ziv Leitman said.

Israel's mobile phone industry was shaken up in 2012 with the entry of a host of new operators, sparking a price war that led to steep falls in subscribers, revenue and profit at Partner and two incumbent rivals.

Partner is planning to deploy a fixed-line network using fibre optics and began a field test a month ago, connecting the first residential Internet customers at a speed of up to one gigabit per second.

"We expect to receive the support of the regulator to establish an advanced fixed-line infrastructure that will both open the market to competition and narrow the gap in Internet speeds ...for the Israeli communications consumer, compared to the rest of the world," Partner Chief Executive Isaac Benbenisti said.

($1 = 3.7843 shekels)