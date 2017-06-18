JERUSALEM, June 18 (Reuters) -

* Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, said on Sunday it will receive 189 million shekels ($54 million) from a public share offering in which it sold about 9.7 million shares.

* The company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange it will also allocate 508,911 shares to LSH Holdings Ltd by way of a private placement.

* Partner said its outstanding share capital will now be 169.45 million shares, net of nearly 1.4 million treasury shares.

* ($1 = 3.5149 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)