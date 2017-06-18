Tesla's autopilot software head quits in less than six months
June 20 Tesla Inc said the head of its autopilot software, Chris Lattner, left the company in less than six months since joining the electric carmaker.
JERUSALEM, June 18 (Reuters) -
* Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone company, said on Sunday it will receive 189 million shekels ($54 million) from a public share offering in which it sold about 9.7 million shares.
* The company said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange it will also allocate 508,911 shares to LSH Holdings Ltd by way of a private placement.
* Partner said its outstanding share capital will now be 169.45 million shares, net of nearly 1.4 million treasury shares.
* ($1 = 3.5149 shekels) (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
MANILA, June 21 A hostage drama that unfolded at a primary school in the southern Philippines on Wednesday has been resolved, a military spokesman said, and the Islamist militants who had held people captive had withdrawn with no reports of casualties.