#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 3, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Hutchison in talks buy back control of Partner Comm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, June 3 (Reuters) - Hutchison Whampoa of Hong Kong is in advanced talks to acquire control of Scailex , the parent company of Israeli mobile phone operator Partner Communications .

Suny Electronic Inc, the parent company of Scailex, said on Sunday that in parallel to the sale, it would acquire Scailex’s operations for the import and sale in Israel of Samsung handsets.

“As of the date of this announcement, no binding agreement has been signed and there is no certainty that such an agreement will be signed,” Suny said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Hutchison sold a controlling stake in Partner, Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator, to Scailex for $1.38 billion, or $17.50 a share, in 2009. Scailex and Suny are controlled by Israeli businessman Ilan Ben-Dov. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

