June 5 (Reuters) - Israel’s Scailex Corp, parent of Partner Communications , says:

* Hutchison Whampoa to buy control of Partner parent Scailex

* Hutchison to pay $125 mln for 75 pct of Scailex, or 23.2 shekels/shr

* Scailex to sell Samsung handset import activities to Suny for $100 mln

* Repayment of Hutchison’s $300 mln loan to Scailex to be postponed 3 years to 2017 (Reporting by Tova Cohen)