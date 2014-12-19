FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska acquires 80 pct in Partner Nieruchomosci
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska acquires 80 pct in Partner Nieruchomosci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA acquired from Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. 48,000,000 shares representing 80 pct stake of the company

* Shares were acquired for 0.09 zlotys per share or aggregate price of 4.1 million zlotys ($1.2 million)

* Previously on Sept. 17, Partner-Finanse signed an agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o concerning an acquisition of 80 pct stake in the company, but on Nov. 17, Polmlek-Olsztyn ceased its rights of the investor to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4854 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.