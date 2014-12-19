FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci sells unit to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska
December 19, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci sells unit to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday it sells 100 pct of Partner-Nieruchomosci Komercyjne Sp. z o.o. to Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, which is owner of 80 pct stake in the company, for 3.7 million zlotys ($1 million) Source text for Eikon:

* Additionally, it reported acquisition of two plots of land in Makow Mazowiecki, Poland from Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, for prices of 2.6 million zlotys and 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4870 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

