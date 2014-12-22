FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci sells unit to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J.
#Corrections News
December 22, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Partner Nieruchomosci sells unit to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects buyer in first bullet and headline to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. Company corrected its statement.)

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Reported on Thursday it sells 100 pct of Partner-Nieruchomosci Komercyjne Sp. z o.o. to Partner-Finanse T.Piec, R.Pawera Sp.J. Source text for Eikon:

* Additionally, it reported acquisition of two plots of land in Makow Mazowiecki, Poland from Mazowiecka Spolka Mleczarska SA, for prices of 2.6 million zlotys and 2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.4870 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
