BRIEF-Polmlek Olsztyn plans to buy stake in Partner Nieruchomosci
September 19, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Polmlek Olsztyn plans to buy stake in Partner Nieruchomosci

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Partner Nieruchomosci SA :

* Said on Thursday it reported its major shareholder “Partner-Finanse” T. Piec, R. Pawera sp. j. signed an investment agreement with Polmlek Olsztyn Sp. z o.o.

* Said agreement discloses Polmlek’s intention of acquisition of Partner-Finanse’s stake in Partner Nieruchomosci, as well as divestment of Polmlek’s property to Partner Nieruchomosci

* Said aforementioned transactions will be preceded by establishing a special purpose company by Partner Nieruchomosci, through which transactions will be conducted

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

