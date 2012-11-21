FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RESEARCH ALERT-Leader raises Partner Comms target to 25 shekels
November 21, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

RESEARCH ALERT-Leader raises Partner Comms target to 25 shekels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leader Capital Markets raised its price target for Partner Communications to 25 shekels from 20, saying that the revenue erosion at Israel’s second-largest mobile phone operator will be less dramatic than expected in the coming quarters.

Analyst Sabina Podval in a report on Wednesday following Partner’s third-quarter results also maintained a “market perform” recommendation for shares in Partner, which operates under the Orange brand name, which closed 3.1 percent higher at 23.31 shekels.

