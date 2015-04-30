FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axis Capital still believes PartnerRe merger best for shareholders
April 30, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Axis Capital still believes PartnerRe merger best for shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based Axis Capital Holdings said in a statement late on Wednesday it continued to believe a merger with reinsurer PartnerRe was in the best interests of its shareholders.

In January, Axis and PartnerRe agreed on an $11 billion all-share deal to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers, in a deal meant to close in the second half of this year.

But earlier in April Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, disrupted Axis plans by saying it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would be a friendly operation.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

