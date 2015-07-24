FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholder group urges 'no' vote for Axis-PartnerRe deal
July 24, 2015 / 3:49 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholder group urges 'no' vote for Axis-PartnerRe deal

July 24 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe’s investors vote against a takeover by rival Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.

ISS said a competing offer by Italian holding company Exor SpA was more “prudent” as it represented a 2.5 percent premium to the implied value of the Axis deal.

Axis and Exor have been in a bidding war for PartnerRe since April.

The ISS statement comes two weeks before PartnerRe shareholders are set to vote on the Axis deal, which was first announced in January. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru and Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

