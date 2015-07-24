UPDATE 1-ISS recommends shareholders vote against Axis-PartnerRe deal

(Adds details, Exor comment)

July 24 (Reuters) - Shareholder advisory group Institutional Shareholder Services said it had “significant concerns” about a proposed takeover of PartnerRe Ltd by Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and recommended that PartnerRe’s shareholders vote against the deal.

ISS said a competing offer by Italian holding company Exor SpA was “more prudent” as it had the certainty of being all-cash and represented a 2.5 percent premium to the implied value of the Axis offer of 2.18 Axis shares plus $17.50 in special dividends for each PartnerRe share.

Over the course of the four-month tussle for the reinsurer, Exor - the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family - has raised its offer several times to the current $140.50 per share, including the recent addition of a $3.00 special dividend.

ISS said it was “disturbing” that it took a competing bidder to get Axis to improve its offer, raising questions about PartnerRe’s assertions from the beginning that a deal with Axis was in the best interests of shareholders.

PartnerRe has rebuffed Exor’s multiple offers in favor of what it calls a “superior” deal with Axis.

The two companies, both based in Bermuda, have been campaigning for shareholder support ahead of a vote on their planned merger in two weeks.

ISS said PartnerRe’s criticisms of Exor were weak and that a deal with Axis could not result in the “herculean” price-multiple expansion PartnerRe has promised.

ISS described PartnerRe’s attitude towards Exor as puzzling and said it was unusual that the company replaced Chief Executive Costas Miranthis on the day the Axis deal was announced with a member of its deal committee, who will get a $3.5 million bonus if the deal is completed.

The report was released three days after PartnerRe brushed off Exor’s latest offer - its sixth.

However, the company said it was still willing to negotiate a better deal with the Italian company. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru. Additional reporting by Mike Stone in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)