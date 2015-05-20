Axis remains committed to deal with PartnerRe -memo

May 20 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd Chief Executive Officer Albert Benchimol told employees on Wednesday that a merger with PartnerRe Ltd was still in the best interests of both reinsurance companies, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday, PartnerRe said it would engage in discussions with Italy’s Exor SpA for a second time to determine if its revised May 12 offer of $137.50 per share in cash was compelling.

Benchimol said in the memo the company has progressed with its integration planning with PartnerRe, but in light of its engagement with Exor, those plans are being delayed.

The memo went on to say that, if its merger agreement with PartnerRe was supplanted by another party, AXIS could expect to receive a $280 million breakup fee, increasing its book value by about 5 percent.

Representatives for PartnerRe and Axis declined to comment.

Axis’ all-stock offer, currently worth $133.5 per share including a special dividend of $11.5 per share, has so far been deemed superior by PartnerRe to Exor’s $137.5 per share all-cash offer, which was increased from $130 last week.

However, PartnerRe intends to determine if Exor can increase its price or modify the terms to make it harder to walk away from a deal, people familiar with the situation said. They asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Italy’s Exor is the investment vehicle of Agnelli family. (Reporting by Mike Stone in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)