FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exor launches $6.4 bln offer to buy US PartnerRe
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 14, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Exor launches $6.4 bln offer to buy US PartnerRe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 14 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor , which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , has proposed to buy U.S. global reinsurer PartnerRe in a $6.4 billion all cash deal.

Exor, controlled by the Agnelli family, said in a statement it was offering $130 per PartnerRe share in what it said would be a friendly operation.

In January Axis Capital Holdings Ltd and PartnerRe agreed an all-share $11 billion merger to create one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

“Compared to the all-share combination with Axis, it provides PartnerRe shareholders with superior value,” Exor said in a statement.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.