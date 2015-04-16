FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exor offer for PartnerRe "superior" to Axis deal, says activist investor
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Exor offer for PartnerRe "superior" to Axis deal, says activist investor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - PartnerRe Ltd’s second-biggest shareholder said Exor SpA’s $6.4 billion all-cash offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was “much superior” to the all-share deal it agreed with rival Axis Capital Holdings in January.

“We weren’t happy with the terms of (the Axis) deal and we had expressed that to the company,” Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC (FMA) Chief Executive Peter Langerman told Reuters on Thursday.

FMA owns a 4.75 percent stake in PartnerRe as of Dec. 31, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.