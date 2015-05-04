FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor remains fully committed to offer for PartnerRe
May 4, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 2 years ago

Exor remains fully committed to offer for PartnerRe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Exor remains fully committed to its $6.4 billion offer for PartnerRe after the Bermuda-based reinsurer rejected the proposal, the holding company said.

Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , made its all-cash offer for PartnerRe in April, competing with plans by Axis Capital Holdings to merge with its Bermuda rival.

Earlier on Monday Axis and PartnerRe in a joint statement said they reaffirmed their commitment to the merger, adding PartnerRe shareholders would receive a special one-off cash dividend.

“Axis’ revised transaction still undervalues PartnerRe,” Exor said in a statement.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
