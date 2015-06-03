FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exor files lawsuit to get PartnerRe shareholder lists in bid war
June 3, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

Exor files lawsuit to get PartnerRe shareholder lists in bid war

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 3 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Exor has filed a lawsuit to force PartnerRe to release information about its shareholders, it said on Wednesday, as it moves ahead in a battle to take over the Bermuda-based reinsurer.

“PartnerRe has thus far refused to share the shareholder lists,” it said in a statement.

It said it had filed a definitive proxy statement to allow it to solicit PartnerRe investors to vote against a rival bid from reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings.

The lawsuit was filed with the Supreme court of Bermuda on June 1, it said.

PartnerRe is set to ask its shareholders to vote on a merger with Axis agreed in January, after Exor refused to further sweeten its $6.8 billion bid. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
