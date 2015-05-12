FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PartnerRe investor says sweetened Exor offer "superior" to Axis bid
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 12, 2015 / 6:11 PM / 2 years ago

PartnerRe investor says sweetened Exor offer "superior" to Axis bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - One of PartnerRe Ltd’s biggest shareholders said Exor SpA’s sweetened offer for the Bermuda-based reinsurer was “clearly superior” to Axis Capital Holdings Ltd’s for the company.

Peter Langerman, chief executive of top-five shareholder Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC, told Reuters on Tuesday that the Axis deal would “be voted down, no question about it”.

Exor, the investment vehicle of Italy’s Agnelli family, raised its all-cash offer for PartnerRe by 5.8 percent to $137.5 per share after its previous attempt to trump a bid by Axis was rejected. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.