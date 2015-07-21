FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PartnerRe says will seek talks with Exor on latest offer
July 21, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

PartnerRe says will seek talks with Exor on latest offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based reinsurer PartnerRe said it would seek talks with Exor SpA to discuss the Italian holding company’s latest takeover offer, the sixth since it began a bidding war with Axis Capital Holdings in April.

However, PartnerRe said its board remained in favor of a deal with Axis, which it considered “superior in value, terms and certainty of closing to the current Exor proposal.”

PartnerRe agreed to be bought by Axis in January. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
