FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reinsurer PartnerRe's operating profit trumps estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 9:14 PM / in 5 years

Reinsurer PartnerRe's operating profit trumps estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Reinsurer PartnerRe Ltd posted a better-than-expected operating profit for the second straight quarter, boosted by strong underwriting results and lower loss expenses.

The Bermuda-based reinsurer’s net profit rose to $176.1 million, or $2.50 per share for the second quarter, from $124.2 million, or $1.69 per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit, a key metric for insurers and reinsurers as it excludes certain investment gains and losses, more than doubled to $2.20 per share from 98 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting the company, which had total assets of $23.1 billion at end June, to post an operating profit of $1.97 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned during the quarter fell marginally to $1.11 billion.

Net investment income was down 3 percent at $153 million.

PartnerRe shares, which have gained 7 percent in the last three months, closed at $74.73 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.