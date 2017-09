Jan 16 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Says to finance Seabras-1, first direct subsea fiber optic cable between New York and Sao Paulo

* Says is providing all of equity financing for project, Seabras-1, which is being developed by Seaborn Networks and has a total project cost of approximately $500 million