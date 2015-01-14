FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partners Group Holding reports gross client demand of 6.1 bln euros in 2014
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Partners Group Holding reports gross client demand of 6.1 bln euros in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Partners Group Holding AG :

* Partners group reports gross client demand of 6.1 billion euros ($7.19 billion) and new investments of $7.9 billion in 2014

* Total assets under management stood at 37.6 billion euros as of Dec. 31, 2014 (2013: 31.6 billion euros)

* Expects client demand to further develop, driven by its solid pipeline of investment opportunities, and thus for 2015 has shifted anticipated bandwidth for gross client commitments upwards to 5-7 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8483 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

