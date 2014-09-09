FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners Group backs full-year asset target after profit rise
September 9, 2014 / 5:36 AM / 3 years ago

Partners Group backs full-year asset target after profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Partners Group said on Tuesday first-half net profit jumped 23 percent after a sharp rise in fund management fees, and backed its full-year targets for new client money.

The Baar, Switzerland-based investment manager said it still expects gross client demand of up to 6.5 billion euros ($8.37 billion) for the full year.

Shareholder’s net profit stood at 192.9 million francs($206.1 million), from 156.5 million francs a year earlier.

Adjusted first-half net profit rose 27 percent to 169 million francs, beating an average of analyst views in a Reuters poll, which called for profit of 151 million francs.

In March, Partners lifted its dividend by 16 percent after assets under management and profits rose. ($1 = 0.7766 euro) ($1 = 0.9361 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anand Basu)

