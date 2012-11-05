FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners Group founders to sell 1.6 mln shares
#Financials
November 5, 2012

Partners Group founders to sell 1.6 mln shares

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Founders looking to raise 300 mln Sfr through share sale

* Founders to invest proceeds alongside company’s clients

* Inflows seen at 4-5 bln euro in 2012, 4-6 bln in 2013

ZURICH, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Swiss investment manager Partners Group said on Monday its founding partners are planning to sell shares to raise up to 300 million Swiss francs ($319 million) which they will use to invest alongside the group’s clients.

The founding partners will sell up to 1.6 million shares, or around 6 percent of the share capital, through a secondary share offering, Partners Group said.

“In combination with the strong development of assets under management during the past years, the growth in the firm’s direct investment activities has led to expectations of increased commitments alongside clients,” the group said in a statement.

Separately Partners, which managed 27.1 billion euros ($34.8 billion) at the end of June, confirmed it expected client inflows to total between 4 and 5 billion euros for 2012 and said they would be between 4 and 6 billion euros in 2013.

($1 = 0.9396 Swiss francs)

$1 = 0.7785 euros Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
