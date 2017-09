ZURICH, June 25 (Reuters) - Partners Group said it will pay $270 million for a majority stake in CSS Corp, a San Jose, California-based specialist technology outsourcing firm.

“This is a sector in which we expect to see strong growth going forward as demand for these services increases,” Partners’ Andreas Baumann said. He is a partner and head of the Swiss asset manager’s Singapore activities. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)