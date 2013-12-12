FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners Group acquires Hofmann Menu for undisclosed sum
#Financials
December 12, 2013 / 6:25 AM / 4 years ago

Partners Group acquires Hofmann Menu for undisclosed sum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Partners Group said on Thursday it was acquiring Hofmann Menu Manufaktur, a German provider of cook and freeze solutions, for an undisclosed sum.

Partners Group, which says it has over 30 billion euros in investment programmes under management, said Hofmann Menu employed approximately 1,000 staff and had a well-diversified client base of more than 10,000 customers.

“Our significant sector experience will allow us to support the company’s growth strategy while we leverage our global network to identify potential new clients and assist Hofmann Menu in its envisaged national and international expansion,” Juergen Diegruber, partner in Partners Group’s private equity team, said in a statement. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

