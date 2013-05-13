FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partnership Assurance Group plans float in London
May 13, 2013 / 6:41 AM / in 4 years

Partnership Assurance Group plans float in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group, the private-equity backed life insurer, announced plans on Monday to float on the London Stock Exchange, in a further sign that London’s initial public offering market is rebounding.

Owned by private equity firm Cinven since 2008, the life insurer generated profit of 112 million pounds ($171.97 million)in 2012 and claims a 26 percent share of the 4.5 billion pound non-standard annuities market in Britain.

Cinven plans to sell a portion of its existing shares as well as issue new shares to raise approximately 120 million pounds to achieve a minimum free float of 25 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley have been appointed as joint sponsors and joint global co-ordinaters with Keefe Bruyette & Woods and Panmure Gordon & Co acting as co-lead managers. Evercore is financial adviser to the company.

