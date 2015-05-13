Partnership Assurance Q1 new sales drop 61 pct to 99 mln stg

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - Specialist annuity provider Partnership Assurance said on Wednesday that sales for the quarter to end-March totalled 99 million pounds ($155.2 million), down 61 percent from a year earlier, though individual annuity sales came in above forecast.

UK pension reforms announced last year have hit individual annuity sales, because retirees are no longer required to use their pension pot to buy an annuity.

Individual annuity sales dropped to 54 million pounds, from 200 million in the March 2014 quarter, Partnership said in a statement, though this was above a company-supplied forecast of 46 million pounds.

Sales of bulk annuities - insuring the risk of a defined benefit pension scheme typically run by companies on behalf of employees - fell to 24 million pounds from 34 million, against a forecast of 32 million.