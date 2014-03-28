BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Group responds to FCA announcement on life insurance

March 28 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group Plc
* Partnership Assurance Group Plc clarification on FCA announcement
* For completeness partnership currently expects annuities to be excluded from scope of FCA’s enquiries and stresses
* Partnership is committed to providing customers with better outcomes in retirement and treating our customers fairly.
* Notes today’s financial conduct authority (FCA) announcement and in particular that terms of reference for its proposed inquiry have
* Stresses that very few of its policies written before year 2000 remain in force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: