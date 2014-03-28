FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Group responds to FCA announcement on life insurance
March 28, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Group responds to FCA announcement on life insurance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group Plc

* Partnership Assurance Group Plc clarification on FCA announcement

* For completeness partnership currently expects annuities to be excluded from scope of FCA’s enquiries and stresses

* Partnership is committed to providing customers with better outcomes in retirement and treating our customers fairly.

* Notes today’s financial conduct authority (FCA) announcement and in particular that terms of reference for its proposed inquiry have

* Stresses that very few of its policies written before year 2000 remain in force Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

