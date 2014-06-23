FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Group sees cost management proposals reducing 100 jobs
#Financials
June 23, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Partnership Assurance Group sees cost management proposals reducing 100 jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Partnership Assurance Group Plc :

* Anticipated that cost management proposals will result in loss of approximately 100 roles across its London and Redhill offices

* Proposals are expected to generate annualised cost savings of 21 million pounds in 2015, resulting in anticipated total operating expenses in 2015 of approximately 80 million pounds

* Expects to incur non-recurring costs totalling 3 million pounds during 2014 in implementing these changes; further 5 million pounds during 2014 and 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

