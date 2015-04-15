FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 15, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 2 years ago

Retailer Party City's IPO prices at $17 per share - underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc’s initial public offering has been priced at $17 per share, an underwriter said, valuing the largest U.S. party goods retailer at about $1.97 billion.

The company’s IPO will raise about $372 million at that price, the high end of an expected range of $15-$17 per share.

Party City, backed by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, is selling all the 21.88 million shares in the offering.

Party City sells party supplies such as paper and plastic tableware, balloons, decorations and costumes mainly under its namesake brand and others such as Halloween City and Party Packagers.

The company’s shares are expected to start trading on Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “PRTY”.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley were among the underwriters for the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

