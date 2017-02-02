FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tells investors suing over Party City IPO to let it go
February 2, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 7 months ago

Judge tells investors suing over Party City IPO to let it go

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Party City, the world’s largest party supply retailer, does not have to face a lawsuit accusing it mislead investors about a temporary lift in sales generated in 2014 by Disney's hit movie "Frozen," a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Filed in 2015 in Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit accused Party City of creating a misleading impression of strong sales growth ahead of its initial public offering that year, which raised $392 million.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2k68jM6

