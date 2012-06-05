FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Thomas H. Lee buys most of Party City
June 5, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Thomas H. Lee buys most of Party City

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to reflect deal values company at $2.7 bln)

June 5 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners will buy a majority stake in Party City, North America’s largest retailer of party goods such as balloons and Halloween costumes, in a deal that values the company at $2.7 billion.

The retailer’s current private equity owners -- Advent International Corp, Berkshire Partners LLC and Weston Presidio -- as well as Party City management will have “significant minority stakes” in the company after the deal, according to a statement released by all the firms on Tuesday. (Reporting By Michael Erman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

