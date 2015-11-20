FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shareholders say party's over with IPO lawsuit for Party City
#Westlaw News
November 20, 2015 / 11:42 AM / 2 years ago

Shareholders say party's over with IPO lawsuit for Party City

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A securities class action has been filed against party supply retail chain Party City Holdco Inc, accusing it of misleading investors who bought shares during its $372 million initial public offering in April.

Filed on Wednesday in a Manhattan federal court, the lawsuit accuses the Elmsford, New York-based company of failing to disclose risks in its IPO offering documents, including the prospect of weaker same-store sales as demand for products tied to Disney’s 2013 hit “Frozen” waned.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MYIWzo

