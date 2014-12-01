FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intel acquires Canadian IT security firm PasswordBox
#Market News
December 1, 2014

Intel acquires Canadian IT security firm PasswordBox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Monday it has acquired PasswordBox, a Montreal-based identity management service that gives users a convenient way to log into websites and applications from any device without having to type or remember passwords.

The purchase price for the privately held Canadian start-up was not disclosed.

PasswordBox, founded in 2012, will become a part of the Safe Identity organization within Intel Security Group, said the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)

