Intel acquires Canadian IT security firm PasswordBox

TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Intel Corp said on Monday it has acquired PasswordBox, a Montreal-based identity management service that gives users a convenient way to log into websites and applications from any device without having to type or remember passwords.

The purchase price for the privately held Canadian start-up was not disclosed.

PasswordBox, founded in 2012, will become a part of the Safe Identity organization within Intel Security Group, said the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker in a statement. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)