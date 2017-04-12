A successor to the licensing firm that achieved notoriety by
asserting a patent on the idea of an online shopping cart has
filed infringement claims against communications services
company CenturyLink Inc.
Soverain IP, a successor firm to Soverain Software LLC, on
Tuesday sued CenturyLink in U.S. District Court in Marshall,
Texas. The complaint said CenturyLink's online portal for
customers infringed on five patents Soverain IP held on a system
of managing e-commerce transactions.
To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2o7A3ie