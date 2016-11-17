Orexo, Actavis split win on Zubsolv patents

A split patent decision by a federal judge in Delaware will allow Swedish pharmaceutical firm Orexo AB and its U.S. subsidiary to hold off generic competition to its opioid-addiction drug Zubsolv for three more years, but not the 16 years the company sought.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington found a generic version of Zubsolv proposed by Teva Pharmaceutical subsidiary Actavis Elizabeth LLC infringed a 1998 patent asserted by Orexo.

