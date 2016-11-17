FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Orexo, Actavis split win on Zubsolv patents
November 17, 2016 / 11:41 AM / 9 months ago

Orexo, Actavis split win on Zubsolv patents

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A split patent decision by a federal judge in Delaware will allow Swedish pharmaceutical firm Orexo AB and its U.S. subsidiary to hold off generic competition to its opioid-addiction drug Zubsolv for three more years, but not the 16 years the company sought.

U.S. District Judge Sue Robinson in Wilmington found a generic version of Zubsolv proposed by Teva Pharmaceutical subsidiary Actavis Elizabeth LLC infringed a 1998 patent asserted by Orexo.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2glpBVE

