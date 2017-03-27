FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Patent trial begins in Shire bid to block generic Adderall XR
March 27, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 5 months ago

Patent trial begins in Shire bid to block generic Adderall XR

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Shire PLC's bid to prevent a Florida-based drug company from being able to go to market with a generic version of extended-release Adderall entered the courtroom phase on Monday as a bench trial began.

In his opening statement in Boston federal court, Shire lawyer George Pappas of Covington & Burling said Abhai LLC's proposed bioequivalent of Adderall XR presented a "straightforward case of patent infringement."

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nG6esf

