Patent trial begins in Shire bid to block generic Adderall XR

Shire PLC's bid to prevent a Florida-based drug company from being able to go to market with a generic version of extended-release Adderall entered the courtroom phase on Monday as a bench trial began.

In his opening statement in Boston federal court, Shire lawyer George Pappas of Covington & Burling said Abhai LLC's proposed bioequivalent of Adderall XR presented a "straightforward case of patent infringement."

