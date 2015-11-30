Federal Circuit revives claims of patent for online calls

Nov 30 -

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred by not giving “is” its plain meaning in evaluating a patent related to online voice and video communications, a divided appellate panel said Wednesday in a decision reinstating several claims relating to the patent.

The 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favored patent assertion entity Straight Path IP Group Inc in a case it brought against Czech communications software reseller Sipnet EU SRO. But Straight Path’s attorney, James Wodarski of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, said it could also impact ongoing suits against Samsung and other large companies.

