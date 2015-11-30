FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal Circuit revives claims of patent for online calls
November 30, 2015

Federal Circuit revives claims of patent for online calls

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Nov 30 -

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board erred by not giving “is” its plain meaning in evaluating a patent related to online voice and video communications, a divided appellate panel said Wednesday in a decision reinstating several claims relating to the patent.

The 2-1 ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit favored patent assertion entity Straight Path IP Group Inc in a case it brought against Czech communications software reseller Sipnet EU SRO. But Straight Path’s attorney, James Wodarski of Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo, said it could also impact ongoing suits against Samsung and other large companies.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1YCZuoQ

