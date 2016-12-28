FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CCGroup patent suit survives challenge by Truven Health
December 28, 2016 / 1:19 PM / 8 months ago

CCGroup patent suit survives challenge by Truven Health

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Cave Consulting Group's patent infringement lawsuit against IBM subsidiary Truven Health Analytics moved forward on Thursday, after a federal judge in San Francisco rejected the latter's claim that the patent was clearly invalid.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston denied a motion for summary judgment filed by Truven, which argued Cave's process for evaluating physicians was not patentable under the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice v. CLS Bank.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2igZ9fK

