CCGroup patent suit survives challenge by Truven Health

Cave Consulting Group's patent infringement lawsuit against IBM subsidiary Truven Health Analytics moved forward on Thursday, after a federal judge in San Francisco rejected the latter's claim that the patent was clearly invalid.

U.S. District Judge Susan Illston denied a motion for summary judgment filed by Truven, which argued Cave's process for evaluating physicians was not patentable under the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice v. CLS Bank.

