U.S. House passes bill aimed at reining in "patent trolls"
December 5, 2013 / 6:25 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. House passes bill aimed at reining in "patent trolls"

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill aimed at reining in “patent trolls,” companies that buy or license patents from others, then extract licensing fees after filing infringement lawsuits viewed by many as frivolous.

The House passed the bill overwhelmingly by a vote of 325 to 91. The Senate is considering a similar measure and could act before the end of the year.

The White House has expressed support for the bill. Sponsored by Robert Goodlatte, Republican of Virginia, it targets much-criticized patent assertion entities, for behavior like sending large numbers of licensing demands to small businesses without determining if they actually use infringing technology.

