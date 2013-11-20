FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-RLPC: Patheon readies $1.35B acq. loan for DSM Pharma combination
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 4:45 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-RLPC: Patheon readies $1.35B acq. loan for DSM Pharma combination

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects denomination of term loan B)

By Leela Parker Deo

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Toronto-based drug maker Patheon Inc will launch in January $1.35 billion in acquisition financing to fund a transaction that will combine the company with the pharmaceuticals unit of Dutch food and chemicals group Royal DSM, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC Wednesday.

The acquisition financing will include a $200 million, five-year revolving credit facility and a $1.15 billion, seven-year term loan B.

UBS is lead left on the deal, joined on the right by JP Morgan, Jefferies, KeyBank and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners.

A bank meeting is set for the first week of January. The loan will have a 1 percent Libor floor. The TLB will amortize at 1 percent annually and will have 101 soft call protection. Further price guidance is to be determined.

New York-based private equity firm JLL Partners, which already owns a controlling stake in Patheon, will acquire a majority stake in DSM Pharmaceutical Products and combine the businesses to form a new joint venture majority-owned by JLL, the companies said on Tuesday.

The venture, which will create a global contract development and manufacturing organization, will be 51 percent owned by JLL and 49 percent by DSM. The company is expected to have combined sales of approximately $2 billion, they said.

JLL will contribute $489 million in cash to the new venture. DSM will contribute the DPP unit and receive a seller note of $200 million.

UBS declined to comment. A JLL spokesperson could not be reached for comment by press time. (Editing By Jon Methven)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.